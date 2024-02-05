Prepare to pay more at some coffee shops this Chinese New Year as vendors implement surcharges

Thinking of grabbing something to eat or drink at a coffee shop this Chinese New Year?

It might cost you a little more during the festive season, as some coffee shop vendors are imposing a surcharge from Chinese New Year eve (Feb 9) onwards.

The executive director of Badaling Holdings Guo Guanbao (transliteration) told 8world that they plan to implement a drink surcharge from Friday to Sunday.

Hot and cold drinks at Badaling coffee shops around the island will cost 20 cents extra, while canned drinks will cost 30 cents more.

A 50-cent surcharge will also be imposed on alcoholic beverages.

Johnson Lim, CEO of Wu Fu Group, said that their coffee shops will also implement a 20-cent surcharge to drinks after 3pm on Chinese New Year Eve, and a 50-cent surcharge for alcoholic drinks.

11 out of Wu Fu's 16 coffee shops in Singapore will be open on Chinese New Year eve.

Their coffee shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, and their drink prices will return to normal on Monday.

Andy Hoon, CEO of Kim San Leng coffee shop chain shared that they would be imposing a 10-cent to 20-cent surcharge on their drinks during the Chinese New Year period.

Food prices will also increase from between 50 cents to $2 at Kim San Leng coffee shops, depending on individual stall owners and market conditions.

Surcharge to defray cost of ingredients and manpower

Guo, Lim and Hoon told 8world that the Chinese New Year surcharge is due to the increased cost of ingredients, as well as a rise in wages to overcome manpower shortage.

As 95 per cent of Wu Fu Group's staff are locals, most of them would take time off to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, shared Lim.

To encourage some of his staff to work during this period, Lim said his company triples the salary of staff who work shifts during Chinese New Year.

In addition, Wu Fu Group is also doubling the salary for those working on Feb 12, as it is a public holiday.

Similarly, employees of Kim San Leng will receive double or triple pay, depending on the Chinese New Year crowd at the various coffee shops.

To cope with the manpower shortage, Guo said that coffee shops under Badaling Holdings will implement self-service for diners during the festive period.

Employees' wages will be given out according to the Ministry of Manpower's regulations, said Guo.

Qi Ji implements 10 per cent festive surcharge

Besides coffee shops imposing surcharges on their food and drinks, a netizen recently pointed out that local eatery Qi Ji will also be imposing a 10 per cent surcharge on their menu items from Feb 9 to 12.

The anonymous diner posted a picture of the notice from the eatery on Facebook on Jan 29, writing: "Qi Ji Singapore, go rob better! At most don't eat your food. You might as well close for CNY!"

Although the diner might have been annoyed at the increased prices, other netizens sided with Qi Ji's move.

"People work through the festive season while majority are enjoying festive holiday.. what's wrong with the surcharge?" questioned one.

"If you don't like don't patronise loh," remarked another.

