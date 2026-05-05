Crest Secondary to offer Direct School Admission for football aces; applications open on May 6

Students who wish to apply for direct admission to secondary schools and junior colleges (JCs) can do so from Wednesday (May 6).

Meanwhile, those who wish to apply for early admissions to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics based on course-specific aptitude and interests can do so from May 20 and June 1, respectively.

In a press release on Tuesday (May 5), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Crest Secondary School (CSS) will participate in the Direct School Admission (DSA)-Sec exercise this year, offering football as a talent area.

"This will broaden the pathways available for students who demonstrate a keen passion and interest for football and possess kinaesthetic learning strengths to be admitted into CSS," said the ministry.

CSS offers a specialised curriculum for students who prefer practice-oriented and hands-on learning, said MOE.

Students of CSS offer core academic subjects and ITE Skills Subjects and will graduate with the Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) and ITE Skills Subject Certificate.

DSA provides a pathway for students to gain admission to secondary schools or JCs based on their interests, aptitude and potential, beyond their performance at the national examinations.

Schools can admit up to 20 per cent of their non-Integrated Programme Secondary 1 or JC 1 intake via the DSA.

Students applying for DSA must still sit the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) or O-level examinations.

Students will be directly informed of the outcome of their DSA application by the respective schools.

If a DSA offer is made, students have until the indicated deadline to accept the offer, which will be before the release of the national examination results.

Students will be guaranteed a place in their selected school, provided they accept the offer and their PSLE result meets the minimum requirement for a posting group that the school admits students from.

Students seeking entry to the Integrated Programme must meet the minimum requirement for Posting Group 3, while students seeking entry into CSS must be eligible for Posting Group 1, or Posting Group 1/2 option band.

Similarly, for a student who takes up a DSA-JC offer, his or her GCE O-Level result must meet the eligibility criteria for admission to JC.

Students will not be eligible to participate in the Secondary 1 posting exercise or Joint Admissions Exercise once they have accepted a DSA offer.

Meanwhile, the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) is applicable for those wanting to further their education in ITE or polytechnic, including those from schools offering a specialised curriculum like Crest and Spectra Secondary Schools, as well as working adults with at least two years of relevant work experience.

Applicants are considered based on their aptitude and interest in a specific course, as well as relevant work experience in the case of working adults. Applicants may be required to submit portfolios, undergo interviews and take aptitude tests.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com