Cross Island Line's 4 new stations to connect Jurong Pier, Gul Circle

Four new MRT stations will complete the Cross Island Line (CRL), giving greater convenience to commuters travelling to and from Singapore's western region.

These stations under the Cross Island Line Phase 3 (CRL3), currently numbered CR20 to CR23, will include two interchanges.

CR21 will connect to the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) and serve as a gateway to Jurong Island. Terminal station CR23 will link to Gul Circle station on the East-West Line (EWL).

CR20 will serve residents in Taman Jurong, while CR22 will be located within Jurong Industrial Estate.

Unveiling the final stage of the Republic's eighth MRT line on Friday (July 31), Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the four new stations "will substantially improve" connectivity when they begin commercial service in the late 2030s.

"Once the full Cross Island Line is open, commuters travelling to and from the western parts of Singapore can save up to 50 minutes in travelling time," he added.

Siow delivered his speech at the Singapore Rail Test Centre, which will be connected to a new CRL depot spanning approximately 23 hectares.

He said the CRL will strengthen the resilience of Singapore's MRT network, with a total of 11 interchange stations allowing commuters to take alternative routes during disruptions.

Construction works for CRL3 will begin in 2027, according to a joint statement by The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The Government will need to acquire seven industrial properties, and partially acquire eight industrial properties to facilitate the works.

The partial land acquisitions will involve minor parts of properties, such as green verges and boundary fences.

When fully completed, the CRL will be the longest fully underground rail line, stretching more than 65km from Changi in the east to Tuas in the west.

The first phase, comprising 12 stations over 29km from Aviation Park to Bright Hill, is expected to open in 2030.

A four-station, 7.3km extension connecting Pasir Ris and Punggol is expected to be completed in 2032.

The second phase, spanning 15km from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, is also targeted for completion in 2032. It will include stations at King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi and West Coast.

The CRL is expected to see at least 600,000 passenger trips daily once fully operational.

Ridership is projected to grow to around one million trips in the longer term.

The first CRL train arrived in Singapore in May and is currently undergoing tests. A new fleet of 44 six-car trains will eventually serve the line.

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helmt.saat@asiaone.com