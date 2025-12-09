3-car collision on CTE after car swerves across 4 lanes; driver arrested for suspected drink driving

A 44-year-old male driver has been arrested for suspected drink driving following an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE), before the Moulmein Road exit on Sunday (Dec 7).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident involving two cars and a taxi at about 3.55am on Dec 7.

"A 65-year-old male taxi driver and another 33-year-old female car passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital," the police said.

SCDF added that the two persons were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

AsiaOne understands that the male passenger in the taxi was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

In a video posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Dec 8, a dark-coloured multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is seen braking suddenly while travelling on the second rightmost lane of the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway.

Within seconds, the MPV makes a sharp left turn, swerving across several lanes before colliding with a white sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the leftmost lane.

The impact sends the SUV spinning out of control across the expressway, hitting a taxi in the rightmost lane.

The 44-year-old male driver of the MPV has been arrested for suspected drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of driving under the influence of alcohol carries a penalty of a fine of up to $10,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.

At an event last month to launch the 2025 Anti-Drink Drive Campaign, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann had said that there were 94 drink-driving accidents from January to August this year — a 17 per cent dip from 113 during the same period in 2024.

But arrests have increased by four per cent to 1,173 from 1,130.

As part of the campaign, traffic police will be collaborating with valet service providers to remind motorists not to drive if they intend to consume alcohol.

