Man who drove after allegedly abusing Kpod to be charged for causing death of motorcyclist, injuring 2 others

A 34-year-old male driver, who allegedly drove under the influence of etomidate — resulting in the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist and injuring two others — will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 10).

The accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle, happened along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway at about 1.15am on June 5.

Police said their investigations revealed the car driver had driven erratically causing other vehicles to take evasive action.

He is alleged to have left his car stationary in the middle of the expressway obstructing traffic, resulting in the motorcycle colliding into the vehicle before both the rider and his pillion fell into the path of oncoming traffic.

Instead of stopping to help, he allegedly fled the scene in his car immediately. He also failed the report the accident to the police within the stipulated 24 hours.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist, who suffered multiple grievous injuries, was taken unconscious to the hospital where he later died.

His 28-year-old pillion was taken conscious to the hospital with grievous injuries, including spinal fracture, liver lacerations, head injury, right ankle fracture and multiple abrasions.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old passenger of the second car also sought medical treatment for bodily pain after the accident.

Traffic police officers identified and arrested the man within 13 hours of the accident through extensive ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

An analysis of his blood sample indicated the presence of etomidate. His driving licence was immediately suspended.

The charges he face include driving under the influence of a drug; dangerous driving causing death; dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, dangerous driving cause hurt; failing to stop after an accident; failing to render assistance after a fatal accident; and removing a vehicle without police authority after an accident.

Police warned motorists that driving under the influence of drugs is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act, adding that they will take firm action against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol.

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editor@asiaone.com