Driver charged over fatal crash after allegedly abusing Kpod, motorcyclist killed

A man, who allegedly drove under the influence of etomidate, has been charged on Wednesday (June 10) over a fatal crash on the Central Expressway that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist and injured two others last June.

Puah Zhe Cong, 34, was given seven charges in relation to the incident — including driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident and other traffic offences.

The Singaporean was said to have swerved left and right, slowing down and stopping multiple times on the centre of the road, which caused his car to have a head to rear collision with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist and causing grievous hurt to his 28-year-old pillion rider.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle then collided with another car which ended up hurting the other passenger as well.

Instead of stopping to help, he allegedly fled the scene in his car immediately. He also failed to report the accident to the police within the stipulated 24 hours.

The accident, which involved two cars and a motorcycle, happened along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway at about 1.15am on June 5.

The motorcyclist, who suffered multiple grievous injuries, was taken unconscious to the hospital where he later died.

His pillion rider was taken conscious to the hospital with grievous injuries, including spinal fracture, liver lacerations, head injury, right ankle fracture and multiple abrasions.

Additionally, the 28-year-old passenger of the other car also sought medical treatment for bodily pain after the accident.

Traffic police officers identified and arrested the man within 13 hours of the accident through extensive ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

An analysis of his blood sample indicated the presence of etomidate, and his driving licence was immediately suspended.

Puah's lawyer had reportedly asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-trial conference, which was fixed for June 26.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com