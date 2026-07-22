CTE Exit 8A to close for 4 days in July, Exit 8B for 2 days

If you are a frequent user of the city-bound direction of the Central Expressway (CTE), note that two exits will be temporarily closed on four days in July.

The temporary closures are part of ongoing bridge launching works for Singapore's longest pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), which is set for completion in 2027.

Once completed, the project will create a continuous 10km green route connecting Bishan to the city.

It will also enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a news release on Wednesday (July 22).

Here are some details on the upcoming closures from 12am to 5am on July 28 and 31:

CTE (City) Exit 8B to Upper Changi Road will be closed on two days — on July 28 and 31. Motorists travelling on CTE (City) and intending to access Upper Serangoon Road should use Exit 10 towards Braddell Road.

CTE (City) Exit 8A slip road to PIE (Tuas) will be closed from 12am to 5am on four days — between July 28 and 31. Motorists travelling on CTE (City) and intending to access PIE (Tuas) should use Exit 7C towards Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to look out for the barricades and traffic diversion signs.

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editor@asiaone.com