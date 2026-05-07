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Exit 8A on CTE to close for 5 hours on five days in May

The temporary closures are from 12am to 5am
Exit 8A on CTE to close for 5 hours on five days in May
Exit 8A to PIE (Tuas) at CTE will be closed from 12am to 5am on five days in May.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 07, 2026 2:41 AMBYSean Ler

If you are a frequent user of the PIE (Tuas) exit on Central Expressway (CTE), do note that it will be temporarily closed on five days in May.

This closure is to facilitate ongoing bridge launching works for the new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). 

Exit 8A will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12am to 5am on the following dates:

  • May 15 (Friday)
  • May 20 (Wednesday)
  • May 22 (Friday)
  • May 24 (Sunday)
  • May 29 (Friday)

This link is set to improve connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project.

Similar closures, affecting Exit 8B, were made earlier on seven days between April and May for the same Bishan-to-City Links project.

Alternate route during the temporary closure of Exit 8A at the city-bound CTE. GRAPHIC: Urban Redevelopment Authority

In a news release on Thursday (May 7), the Urban Redevelopment Authority advised motorists travelling from the city-bound direction of CTE, to PIE (Tuas) or Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, to use Exit 7C towards Moulmein Road instead.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to look out for directional signs.

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editor@asiaone.com 

URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority)LTA (Land Transport Authority)Road closuresconstruction
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