Exit 8B on CTE to close for 2 hours on 7 days in April and May

If you are a frequent user of the Upper Serangoon Road exit on Central Expressway (CTE), note that it will be temporarily closed on seven days in April and May.

In order to facilitate ongoing bridge launching works for the new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Exit 8B will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12am to 2am on the following dates:

April 3, 15, 17, 19 and 29

May 1 and 6

Similar to the closures on March 18 and 20, the upcoming closure will not affect the same exit to PIE (Changi-bound).

In a news release on Thursday (March 26), the Urban Redevelopment Authority advised motorists to use the alternative route via Exit 10 to Braddell Road to continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to look out for the barricades and traffic diversion signs.

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editor@asiaone.com