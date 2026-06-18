Exit 8B on CTE to close for 5 hours on 7 days in June and July

If you are a frequent user of the Upper Serangoon Road exit on Central Expressway (CTE), note that it will be temporarily closed on seven days in June and July.

In order to facilitate bridge launching work for the new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Exit 8B on the city-bound CTE will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12am to 5am on the following dates:

June 24 (Wednesday)

June 26 (Friday)

July 5 (Sunday)

July 15 (Wednesday)

July 17 (Friday)

July 22 (Wednesday)

July 24 (Friday)

The closure will not affect the slip road from CTE (City-bound) Exit 8B to PIE (Changi-bound).

In a news release on Thursday (June 18), the Urban Redevelopment Authority advised motorists to use the alternative route via Exit 10 to Braddell Road and continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road.

It added that the link will enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City links project.

In May, Exit 8A of the CTE was closed as part of bridge-launching works for the same project.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to look out for the barricades and traffic diversion signs.

[[nid:738050]]

editor@asiaone.com