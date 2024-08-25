CTE tunnel ceiling damaged by tipper truck, driver arrested

The driver of a tipper truck that damaged the ceiling of the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel on Aug 25 at around 1am has been arrested.

According to the LTA Traffic News X account, the incident took place along the CTE tunnel after the Havelock Road exit, towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Two video clips of the accident were posted on Facebook page Singapore Roads Accident.

The footage from both clips show the damage that occurred at the site which included debris, shattered glass and parts of the ceiling strewn across the two lanes on the right side of the road.

It also showed traffic cones blocking off the affected section, leaving only the left lane open to traffic.

Several police cars as well as the truck that exceeded the height limit can also be seen parked in the area.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times that there was no structural damage to the ceiling.

Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened to traffic at about 10.20am on Aug 25, the LTA added.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a tipper truck along CTE towards SLE at around 1am on Aug 25.

The driver of the tipper truck - a 39-year-old-man - was arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle with an overall height exceeding 4.5m without being escorted by a police officer or auxiliary police officer, said the police.

No injuries were reported and further investigations are still ongoing.

