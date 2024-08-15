7-year-old girl killed in Sengkang condo van accident, driver arrested

A seven-year-old girl died on Thursday (Aug 15) after she was hit by a van at an executive condominium in Sengkang.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident along 23 Fernvale Lane at about 6.20am. A seven-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently died.

The Topiary, an executive condominium development near Seletar Mall, is located at this address.

The girl was waiting at the parking lot for her school bus when she was hit by another van also ferrying students, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to her older brother, several school buses would pick up students from that location.

"I heard that the driver of school bus was looking at the left mirror and didn't see my sister who was standing in front," he claimed.

The grief-stricken family left the scene after speaking to police officers. The girl was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, reported The Straits Times.

The police said that 67-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Road Traffic Act, careless driving causing death is an offence carrying a penalty of up to three years imprisonment and/or fine of up to $10,000 for a first-time offender.

