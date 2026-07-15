Man jailed 13 months for causing $1.4m in CTE tunnel damage, 10-hour closure

A man who caused $1.4 million in damage to the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel and triggered a 10-hour road closure in 2024 was sentenced to 13 months' jail and fined $1,000 on July 13.

On Nov 8, 2024, Lai Daohong drove his lorry into the CTE tunnel unaware that its crane boom was raised, causing damage to electrical and mechanical equipment on the tunnel ceiling, according to the Land Transport Authority.

As a result, the slip road had to be closed for 10 hours to remove debris and loose cables, causing severe traffic congestion. The road was also closed for another four nights to carry out repairs.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a heavy motor vehicle that collided with government property and another charge of driving a vehicle taller than 4.5m without the required police or auxiliary police escort.

The Chinese national was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 24 months after his release from prison.

The court heard that Lai drove off from Nassim Hill at around 11.20am after attempting to unload the rear bin but decided against it as the location was too narrow, The Straits Times reported.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Valerie Lim said Lai failed to check that the crane boom was properly retracted before moving off, according to the Straits Times.

Charge sheets seen by AsiaOne show that Lai then drove along Nassim Road, Tanglin Road, Orchard Road and Bideford Road, before entering Cairnhill Road towards the CTE tunnel entrance.

At around 12.10pm, the raised crane boom struck the leftmost height restriction bar of a message sign board just before the tunnel entrance.

He continued to drive into the CTE tunnel, reported Straits Times. He stopped his vehicle only after he felt the impact of the raised crane boom strike the tunnel ceiling. He had driven about 3.1km with the raised crane boom.

According to the Straits Times, Deputy Public Prosecutor Valerie Lim said the collision dislodged light fittings, fire suppression pipes and ceiling equipment along the tunnel. The impact also brought down cables and scattered debris across the road.

Lai had previously committed both these offences before, the police said.

Under the Road Traffic Act, a repeat offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000 for driving a heavy motor vehicle that collides with a building or structure.

A repeat offender convicted of driving a heavy vehicle exceeding 4.5m in height without a police escort can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $5,000.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com