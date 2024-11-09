Lorry damages CTE tunnel ceiling, driver arrested

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Nov 8 after driving an overheight vehicle, which damaged the Cairnhill Circle entrance of the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel and resulted in closure of the slip road that led to it.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway at around noon on Nov 8.

They added that while no injuries were reported, the driver was arrested for illegally driving a heavy motor vehicle over a height of 4.5m without being escorted by a police officer or an auxiliary police officer.

The Land Transport Authority said the accident caused damage to some electrical and mechanical equipment on the tunnel ceiling.

However, no structural damage to the tunnel was caused, it added.

Recovery works were completed and the slip road reopened at about 10.35pm on Nov 8, LTA said in an update.

In dashcam footage of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a yellow lorry with a high crane affixed to it can be seen approaching the entrance of the tunnel.

The crane strikes the branch of a tree and a height restriction bar before making impact with the entrance of the tunnel, as the lorry slows to a halt.

In another social media post, dashcam footage from vehicles entering the tunnel prior to the slip road’s closure show many cables dangling from the ceiling of the tunnel. The lane guidance lights can also be seen flickering.

The yellow lorry, with the company name A & T Waste Haulage Services printed on its side, can also be seen.

Police investigations are ongoing.

