'Curious if it's acceptable': Woman upset with neighbour allegedly showering outside her home every week

A woman took to social media to express her frustration after witnessing her neighbour take repeated showers in front of her HDB flat.

In a post shared on Saturday (Nov 4) in Facebook group Complaint Singapore, user Kang Pei Ling shared a video captured by her CCTV camera showing a half-naked man showering in front of her corridor.

In the three-minute long video, the man was first seen crouching down on at the stairwell with a red bucket of water as he washes his head. After finishing, he pours the bucket of water away on the ground in front of Kang's home.

"I'm curious if it's acceptable for someone to shower outside another person's home," wrote Kang on her post.

In the caption, she said that the man is renting a unit in her neighbour's home and seems to be taking showers outside her home almost every Saturday.

Kang shared that she was hesitant to discuss this matter with her neighbour, who is renting out the flat to the man, due to their volatile temper which has led to conflicts in the past.

Kang did not indicate where the incident was filmed.

'All too weird'

Kang wasn't the only one who found the frequent showers weird. In the comment section, netizens had questions of their own after coming across the incident. One user asked "Isn't this all too weird?"

While many were curious as to what motivated the man's actions, some Facebook users suggested possible explanations behind the act, with some speculating that it could be due to the landlord's volatile temper.

Other netizens advised Kang on how she can resolve the issue, with one suggesting she report the matter to the town council with her supporting video evidence.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kang for comment.

Residents are protected from neighbourly acts that cause nuisance under the Community Disputes Resolution Act, which prohibits causing unreasonable interference with a neighbour's enjoyment or use of his home.

A person may make an application to the Community Dispute Resolution Tribunal (CDRT) for various court orders as a last resort if mediation fails to work.

These include for damages such as compensation, injunctions such as a restraining order, specific performance such as compelling the neighbour to do certain things, apologies, or any necessary order.

If the neighbour disobeys the order, the resident can apply to the court for a special direction for the neighbour to comply with the disobeyed order. A breach of such a special direction can be punished with jail of up to three months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

