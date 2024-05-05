Customer fails to get refund from Tip Top Curry Puff despite store being closed on Labour Day

A man ordered items from Tip Top Curry Puff at One Raffles Place on Labour Day (May 1) — only to be told that the store was closed and he could not get a refund.

Stomp contributor Jon shared with Stomp he had paid $10.08 for his order but was livid when he was told by a Grab customer service agent that they were 'unable to process a refund' for him as the order was ongoing.

The agent explained that the opening hours for the store differed on Labour Day due to it being a public holiday and apologised that this was not updated on the app.

Jon asked the agent: "Are you expecting me to pay for something you cannot deliver? Or do I have to put this on Stomp just to get my refund?"

The agent apologised again and said that because the order was categorised as a self-pick-up, only the merchant could cancel the order.

"The stall was closed but Grab refused to give me a refund and even asked me to contact the stall myself," he said.

"This is very frustrating.

"Instead of processing my refund, Grab simply changed the order status to 'collected' even when the stall was closed."

