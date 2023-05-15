Customer kicks up fuss over 40-cent surcharge for extra chilli sauce, Sengkang hawker reasons it's a 'special recipe'

A woman asked for extra chilli sauce when she ordered a packet of mee hoon kueh, but was stunned when she found out she had to fork out 40 cents for it.

The disgruntled diner surnamed Lian told Shin Min Daily News that she visited China Whampoa Homemade Noodle at Fernvale Hawker Centre in Sengkang last Tuesday (May 9).

Upon receiving her order, the stall assistant gave Lian one packet of chilli sauce. However, Lian felt it wasn't enough and tried to ask for another packet.

"I've heard about stalls charging extra for chilli sauce, but I've never come across such an expensive surcharge," remarked the 56-year-old.

Although she was annoyed at the surcharge, Lian said she did not confront the stall assistant and left after collecting her food.

When Shin Min visited the stall last Friday, reporters spotted a sign pasted over the stall's signboard that read: "Takeaway chilli limited to one per order. Extra takeaway chilli $0.40 per packet."

One of the stall assistants, Ah Mei, told the Chinese daily: "Our chilli sauce is a special recipe. It requires a lot of effort to make, and we have to use a machine to package it individually."

"[We charge more] because we're afraid that some customers might take too much."

She added that they haven't received any complaints from customers about the surcharge. Some of them don't mind paying either, according to her.

Although requesting for more of their special chilli sauce will cost extra, Ah Mei said that their other condiments, such as soy sauce and fresh chillies, are free.

Another diner, who wanted to be known as Lin, told Shin Min that even though the chilli sauce is pricey, he felt that the charge was reasonable given that the stall already provides one packet with every takeaway order.

"One packet is enough. If you want extra, then you should pay for it," he said.

