'Customers complain I'm too slow': Food delivery rider with polio worried PMA speed cut will slow him down even more

Delivering food to hungry customers has always been a race against time for personal mobility aid (PMA) user Hong Dequan (transliteration).

And the 50-year-old polio survivor worries that this pressure to beat the clock will intensify, once the change to lower the speed limit of PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh kicks in from 2025.

For the past seven years, Hong has mainly been working as a delivery rider for Foodpanda, with a few side deliveries for logistics company Lalamove, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Hong works five days a week and gets six to 10 orders a day. But his PMA — a motorised wheelchair — is unable to travel as fast as a bicycle, leading to some delivery delays.

"At least two out of three orders fulfilled by me exceed the estimated delivery time," said Hong. "Out of every 10 deliveries, at least three to five customers will complain I'm too slow."

Other factors such as the time needed to wait for the food and the lift, as well as the journey between the eatery and the delivery destination, make it difficult for him to complete the orders on time.

"I can choose to reject [the order] but my performance tier will drop... and I will earn less money," he explained, adding that he can count himself lucky if he can earn $300 to $400 a month.

"I worked from 6pm to 8pm today and made nearly $13 [for completing two orders]," he told Zaobao.

Now, with the lowering of speed limit for PMAs, Hong fears it would slow him down even further.

"Most importantly, the time limit imposed for the fulfilment of deliveries should be abolished, so all riders can work with a more relaxed mindset," he added.

'Safety must come first'

Speaking on the changes to PMA regulations in Parliament earlier this month, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said: "There are trade-offs involved and we expect pushback from some PMA users.

"But we must be clear that between ensuring safety for residents and providing convenience for PMA users, safety must come first."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng stressed that the planned speed limit of 6kmh is a speed comparable to a brisk walk.

Baey also confirmed that only users who are certified to have relevant medical needs, such as walking difficulties, would be allowed to use mobility scooters. There will also be dimension restrictions for PMAs on public paths.

While Hong acknowledged the new restrictions as necessary efforts to weed out those who misuse PMAs, he hopes that the Government and delivery platforms will be more understanding towards users with genuine needs.

Taking steps to improve delivery experience: Foodpanda

When contacted by Zaobao, Foodpanda, Grab and Deliveroo declined to reveal the number of delivery partners with mobility issues that would be affected by the new regulations.

Foodpanda said in a statement that orders are assigned based on a combination of factors, including transportation mode and delivery distance.

PMA users are assigned orders with shorter distances, and estimated delivery times are calculated based on vehicle types and other factors such as weather conditions.

Foodpanda said it has recently introduced a new feature allowing customers to view more delivery details, such as the type of vehicle used by the rider.

"By doing so, customers will be able to exercise more patience and understanding should deliveries take slightly longer, especially if there are limited accessibility features at their location for PMA users."

As for Grab, it recognises that the recommendations were designed to enhance the safety of footpath users, but is also mindful that they may impact the earning potential of their delivery partners who use PMAs.

It added that the platform will work closely with PMA delivery partners and the National Delivery Champions Association to help users adapt to the new regulations.

Deliveroo told Zaobao that they are open to riders using vehicles which comply with regulations, including PMAs, to complete deliveries.

There are no time limits for completion of deliveries or incentives for fast deliveries.

"Our aim is to deliver food to customers' doorsteps as efficiently as possible without compromising the safety of riders, pedestrians and other road users."

