'Customers told us the $6 version lacked flavour': Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodles defends $8 price for smallest bowl

When it comes to a good bowl of bak chor mee, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodles along Crawford Lane easily comes to mind.

While the taste of their food may rarely be in question, it seems price is fair game - the shop has defended itself over claims that it increased prices, reported Shin Min Daily News on Friday (July 26).

This comes after a Shin Min reader observed that the starting price of their Michelin-starred noodles have increased from $6 to $8.

Speaking with a reporter from the Chinese publication, two members of staff clarified that it wasn't an increase in price, but the removal of the $6 bowl that they used to serve.

A staff member who declined to provide their name said that the $6 bowl had less ingredients and lacked dried sole fish and dumplings.

"Customers told us that the $6 version lacked flavor, so we eventually made the decision to remove the $6 option," the employee said.

Comparatively, the $8 version has more ingredients, including two meatballs, two dumplings, a portion of dried sole fish and seaweed among other additions, reaching a total of seven or eight ingredients in the dish, they added.

Customers may also request additional ingredients up to a $15 total.

Budget and belly

Although the shop has removed the $6 option, it seems that some still hope that the option remains.

Wu Jinyin (transliteration) told Shin Min that she dropped by Crawford Lane with her husband just to eat bak chor mee and felt that the $8 starting price tag seemed expensive compared to the past.

"This would be difficult for seniors with no income to afford," the 77-year-old said.

After eating the $8 dish, however, she did feel that the meal was worth it due to the ingredients served with her noodles.

But Wu still feels that keeping the $6 option would be good, especially for those who would want to try the noodles on a limited budget.

A resident surnamed Huang who lives nearby told Shin Min that he understands the $8 pricing due to the added ingredients.

However, as he ages, his appetite also decreases - the 70-year-old hopes that the $6 option would still be available as it would be capable of filling his stomach even if it has fewer ingredients.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle for more information.

