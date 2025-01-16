Cute but dangerous: Wild boar piglet spotted at Bukit Panjang

An adorable wild boar piglet was recently spotted snuffling along a grass patch by the side of a footpath in Bukit Panjang.

In a video on Tuesday (Jan 14), TikTok user Ahguaman shared his up-close encounter with the piglet.

The clip starts with the camera panning from the TikTok user to the piglet, which scampers away. It cuts to several shorter clips of the animal nosing around the grass.

No matter how cute a piglet may look, approaching them is dangerous as female adult boars are known to be very protective of their young and easily provoked, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

Sows and piglets typically travel in a group and may wander into parks and gardens in search of food, states an NParks advisory. If threatened, they may attack humans and cause injury.

In the comment section, some TikTok users pointed out that the sow was likely nearby and could have attacked the man.

"Wild boar mum is no joke. If you see a baby, please leave the area immediately," cautioned one user.

"Do not do what this guy did… when you see a wild boar piglet, do not go near as it means the mother is around the area. Wild boars are highly protective over their offspring and will attack you," wrote another netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ahguaman for more information.

Members of the public who encounter a wild boar should stay calm and move away slowly. Do not attempt to approach to feed or photograph the animal, states the NParks advisory.

One should leave the animal alone, especially if it is with piglets, and not provoke the boar by performing actions such as using flash when taking photos.

The public can call NParks at 1800-476-1600 to report sightings of sick or dead wild boars.

19 wild boars removed after attacks in Bukit Panjang

In 2023, two people were attacked by wild boars in Bukit Panjang.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said in Parliament in July 2023 that wild boars appear in in Bukit Panjang from time to time as the estate is close to nature reserves and other forested areas.

To manage the wild boar population in the area, NParks trapped and removed 19 wild boars from the vicinity of Bukit Panjang from May to June 2023.

Exclusion fences were also installed to reduce the possibility of the animals entering the estate.

