Wild boar attacks woman at Bukit Panjang, bites off flesh from her buttocks and legs

She was just waiting to catch a bus. Instead, one woman found herself in an operating theatre after a wild boar attacked her on Tuesday (May 2).

The 34-year-old victim was at a bus stop in Bukit Panjang when the animal charged at her from behind, reported 8world.

The wild boar bit her buttocks and calves, dragged her onto the road and flung her around, causing wounds that required surgery, the woman's sister, Sridevi, told the Chinese publication.

Thankfully, a person who was exercising in the area helped drive the wild boar away.

The woman then called for an ambulance.

As of Wednesday morning, she has undergone three rounds of surgery.

And that won't be the end of it — she will need more surgery for the damaged nerves in her fingers.

"My sister is not in a good condition right now. She can't speak much and is still traumatised," Sridevi told the Chinese daily.

"She can't forget the feeling of being dragged to the road by the wild boar."

While wild boar sightings aren't uncommon in the area, the animals have never attacked anyone before, Sridevi said.

The National Parks Board (NParks) told Shin Min Daily News that it was alerted to the incident on Tuesday and sent staff to the scene. They found the wild boar lying by the road when they arrived.

"A veterinarian said that the animal had broken hind legs, it had to be euthanised," they said.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks for more details.

Wild boars in Bukit Panjang

Wild boars are sometimes spotted in the residential areas of Bukit Panjang due to its proximity to several parks including the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Last March, the animals were believed to have entered Zhenghua Nature Park through a damaged gate.

In a separate incident in 2019, a wild boar had made its way toward Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market.

According to NParks, wild boars will only attack if they are cornered or if they feel threatened.

So, what do you if you encounter a wild boar?

You should remain calm and "move slowly away from the animal". Also, you should also refrain from approaching, cornering, provoking or feeding the animal.

And if you see an adult wild boar with its piglets, leave them alone.

"These are potentially more dangerous because they may attempt to defend their young," said NParks.

