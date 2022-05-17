Cuteness overload as woman in Singapore finds 5 kittens hidden inside 'secret compartment' underneath car

Closely inspecting the vehicle is part and parcel of buying a car.

It seemed like this woman was doing just that when she noticed a furry paw sticking out at the bottom of the car.

To her surprise, it wasn't the only cat there as she found four others nestled in the same 'secret compartment'.

A 14-second clip was posted on her TikTok account, Natashalzw, last Saturday (May 15), and it has received 1.3 million views and 480 comments at the time of writing.

It is unclear if this incident happened in Singapore but looking at this user's previous social media posts on TikTok and Instagram, she seems to be based in Singapore.

https://www.tiktok.com/@natashalzw/video/7097790254274448642?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

In this TikTok video, user Natashalzw wrote about how this is a "story of how I end up fostering all 5 kittens".

In the video, she wrote: "How we found five kittens in a vehicle for sale. So lucky but scary as well! They were all hiding inside the bottom of the car through a small hole."

The video showed someone attempting to release the five kittens, first by taking a closer look with a mini torchlight and later, unscrewing a bolt with a screwdriver.

After a couple of rotations, the 'secret compartment' was unlocked and the kittens came falling out one by one.

It's worth noting, at this point, that the vehicle was raised but thankfully, the kittens did not fall to the ground as a cardboard box was held underneath the car to catch the cute felines.

Natashalzw also confirmed in the video that all five kittens are healthy and safe.

She also replied to a user that she already owns two cats and have three years of experience with taking care of kittens.

"So they are in good hands thank u", she posted.

It is unclear if this was a new or second-hand car.

In the comments section, one netizen requested an update, claiming the kitten's poor mum "must have placed the kittens in the car while looking for food".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Natashalzw

Other TikTok users were more light-hearted with their comments.

One suggested she name her new pets after car parts to commemorate how they were found.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Natashalzw

AsiaOne has reached out to Natashalzw for comments.

Should you come across an animal in distress, sick or injured, call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) emergency hotline at 6287-5355 ext 9.

To report a lost animal, click here.

Please do alert the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster within the National Parks Board (NParks) in such situations too. As the first responder for all animal-related feedback, AVS is the main touch-point for animal-related issues whether they occur in parks, nature reserves, or other parts of Singapore.

A similar incident occurred in November 2021 but instead of a car, the vehicle in question was a cargo plane.

Four kittens enjoyed a 2,600km joyride as they sneaked into a cargo plane from Singapore to Hong Kong.

ALSO READ: 14 cats trapped in Bukit Panjang HDB fire: SCDF even had to perform CPR to save some of them

amierul@asiaone.com