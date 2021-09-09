Cyclist Accident Singapore: 14-Year-Old Injured After Being Hit By Car

In another tragic cyclist's accident in Singapore, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car, whose driver allegedly drove off without helping the young cyclist.

The incident took place on Saturday (Sept 4) while the teen was cycling with his friends along the roads of Telok Blangah. He and two other friends were exploring West Coast when he was suddenly hit.

14-Year-Old cyclist gets involved in brutal accident in Singapore

PHOTO: Lianhae Zaobao

It has been reported that the young cyclist was knocked down by a silver car at 3am. One of his friends told Lianhe Zaobao that the vehicle abruptly cut into their lane.

The 14-year-old was trying to reportedly move out of the lane to avoid potholes on the road. But in doing so, he reportedly got hit by the car and flung onto the road.

Although, the 30-year-old male driver of the car that hit the cyclist did eventually come out of the car to see what happened, the young cyclist was too traumatised to respond.

It has been reported that driver only allegedly came out to pick up his broken license plate number before he drove off. One of the victim's friends told the media that he reeked of alcohol and appeared flushed.

Victim's friends appeal for witnesses of the incident

PHOTO: Lianhae Zaobao

The young cyclist was badly injured from the accident and now has visible bruises on his forehead, right eye, hands and feet. He was also admitted to the hospital on Sunday and is in stable condition.

The 14-year-old's friends were also just as shocked about the incident. Due to this, they were unable to take any picture of the driver or his car plate number.

To appeal for witnesses to step forward, the teen's friends posted a picture of his injuries online.

The hospital where the victim is admitted has also reported to the police. They have yet to release a statement regarding the incident as investigations are ongoing.

Bike safety for kids: Seven tips for road safety

To avoid having your own cyclist child embroiled in any accident in Singapore, here are some road rules for them to follow before they hit the streets:

Always keep your hands on the handlebars while cycling. Make it a habit to stop and check for traffic in both directions of the street. Avoid riding against traffic and ride on the right-hand side of the street. Stick to bike lanes as much as possible. Do not ride near parked cars as these could suddenly open. Follow traffic lights and stop signs just as cars do. When with friends, always ride single-file on the street.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.