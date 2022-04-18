Cyclist dies after collision with lorry at zebra crossing in Eunos

A 64-year-old cyclist was knocked down by a lorry at a zebra crossing along Jalan Eunos on Sunday (April 16). He died in hospital subsequently.

In a Facebook photo shared by Jeffrey Keng on the same day, it showed a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the cyclist.

One Facebook user posted that she passed by this accident scene when she was on her way home with her kids.

"It was awful. He didn't have a helmet from what I saw. There was a lot of blood sadly," she wrote.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that they were alerted to the accident at around 5pm and the cyclist was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The police told AsiaOne that the man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

READ ALSO: Driver arrested after cyclist injured following accident at Bukit Batok

chingshijie@asiaone.com