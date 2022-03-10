Driver arrested after cyclist injured following accident at Bukit Batok

A cyclist was injured after he was hit by a car along the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Avenue 5 last Wednesday (March 2).

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old male, has been arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, said the police in response to queries from AsiaOne.

"The 41-year-old male cyclist was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital," the police stated. "A 66-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt."

The police said they were alerted on March 2 at 9.15am to an accident involving a car and a cyclist at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

In a horrific video that was posted on the Facebook page of Roads.sg yesterday (March 9), it showed the male cyclist riding across a pedestrian crossing when a fast-moving MPV approached him on his right.

The cyclist stopped briefly in his tracks when he saw the car but it was too late as he was struck by the black MPV. He smashed into the windshield of the MPV, crushing it and was flung into the air.

The victim subsequently landed on the floor and his bicycle was sent flying off-screen. He then landed near the front of the vehicle after it had stopped.

One Facebook user posted that he is the employer of the cyclist, who is a hard-working bus driver.

"I'm very sad to see this clip but at least I know who is at fault. Hope TP (the Traffic Police) will know what to do," he wrote, adding that the victim has a wife and two children aged four and 10.

We have reached out to him for comments.

Another Facebook user, who claimed that he witnessed the incident, posted that the driver of the MPV was "so impulsive" and claimed that the driver wanted to "beat [the] red light".

Police investigations are still ongoing.

