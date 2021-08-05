Cyclist pays homage to Singapore's National Day by perfectly mapping out lion head symbol with 77km bike route

Aug 9 will always be a special day for Singaporeans with many living on this island finding their own ways to celebrate the nation's independence.

One man, who turns 53 this National Day weekend, recently completed a 77km cycling route mapping out the distinctive and detailed lion head symbol – a powerful and historic symbol of Singapore's status as the Lion City according to the National Heritage Board.

Cycling enthusiast Eric Chng told AsiaOne on Thursday (Aug 5) that he wanted to do something fun while challenging himself. That challenge meant a gruelling four hours and 40 minutes on his bicycle on Wednesday, creating the digital artwork using a GPS-powered app that maps a person's workout.

The toughest part of this challenge? "To follow the route correctly," he said, while also tackling uphill climbs.

Chng, a retail shop manager, shared his accomplishment on the Facebook group Singapore Folding Bike, which received over 400 likes and 50 comments congratulating his effort.

The cycling route took him around central and north-eastern Singapore, in neighbourhoods such as Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, and Kallang.

PHOTO: Facebook/Eric Chng Song Khoon

Throughout his night cycle, he managed to grab a quick selfie and even came across two Merlion statues.

Chng said the 77km route had him cycling through different environments: from roads, the park connector network, under HDB blocks, HDB carparks, and private property pathways.

He also felt like it was more tiring than cycling around the whole island – which can easily go over 100km.

Despite all that, he did not want to discourage others from attempting the lion head symbol cycling challenge as the excitement "to see the [end] result of the ride" will be worth it.

Chng, however, is not the first person to map out such a route.

For Singapore's 53rd National Day, Afiq Syazani rode 75.4km for over seven hours to create his lion head symbol path.

Afiq Syazani is our cycling hero this National Day. He rode 75.4 KM, over 7 hours, on a 3-speed Strida Evo to make this Lion Head.



He even made it look like the reservoir is water coming out of the lion’s mouth.



I salute you, good sir. #NDP #NDP18 #NDP2018 #stravaArt pic.twitter.com/HAudd7T6VH — mrbrown (@mrbrown) August 9, 2018

ALSO READ: 7-year-old boy cycles from Bukit Panjang to Coney Island in just 5 hours

