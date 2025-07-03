Cyclists won't be unfairly targeted on pedestrian-only paths: Baey Yam Keng

Enforcement of the new pedestrian-only paths will be "reasonable", Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng assured in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 2).

Beginning on Tuesday, cyclists as well as motorised and non-motorised personal mobility device (PMD) users will face severe penalties for using pedestrian-only paths.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.

Following that, some cyclists have voiced their concerns, arguing that the penalties are only applied to cyclists and mobility device users while pedestrians can still traverse both pathways legally.

On Facebook group Singapore Park Connector Network (PCN) Cyclist, some users have expressed their displeasure towards the new regulation.

"Not going [to] fine pedestrians but only cyclists?" One user questioned. "Why not ask the pedestrian to jaywalk on the road, and cars must give way, if not fine the driver?"

There were also concerns about how cyclists should navigate overtaking slower parties or pedestrians on the cycling path.

Asked a user: "If I overtake them and ride on the pedestrian-only path, will I also get fined?"

Another complained: "Pedestrians are allowed to walk on the cycling path (and are) only encouraged not to. If cyclists cycle on the pedestrian path, cyclists would be fined or jailed. Double standards!"

Enforcement officers to consider 'ground situation': Baey

In his Facebook post, Baey said he understands that cyclists are concerned about this change, and worried about being targeted and fined.

"I want to reassure everyone that our enforcement approach will be reasonable, and enforcement officers will consider the ground situation," Baey stated, providing examples of extenuating circumstances such as cyclists veering off to avoid obstacles or overtaking slower path users.

Explaining the rationale behind this regulation, he shared that pedestrians, especially the elderly and young children, are the most vulnerable users of these paths.

And users of active mobility devices (including bicycles) travelling at faster speeds should always keep a lookout for users, particularly pedestrians who travel at lower speeds while using the paths.

He stressed that the priority for enforcement is against errant cyclists who speed or ride in reckless manners that pose danger to others.

The regulation, while important, is only one part of keeping users safe, Baey said.

"We need to cultivate a culture of gracious path sharing, and protect the safety of the most vulnerable, especially with our ageing population."

