Daily roundup: $1 abalone at Giant's Sembawang and Suntec City outlets - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. $1 abalone at Giant's Sembawang and Suntec City outlets

If you're on the hunt for affordable abalones, don't miss your chance to snag some at just $1 a piece (U.P. $2.50) at selected Giant outlets... » READ MORE

2. Covid-19 vaccination for seniors to begin from Jan 27 at Ang Mo Kio, Tanjong Pagar

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Between 5,000 and 10,000 seniors in each of the two housing estates will be invited to get vaccinated, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong... » READ MORE

3. Carnival firm Uncle Ringo stepping back into the game after year of sorrow

PHOTO: The Straits Times

For the showman behind the rides of pasar malam fun fairs, 2020 was a big test of his jovial nature... » READ MORE

4. Stricter measures ahead of CNY disappointing, but S'pore must remain vigilant in Covid-19 fight: PM Lee

PHOTO: The Straits Times

PM Lee highlighted in a Facebook post the tightened measures that have been put in place to keep everyone safe... » READ MORE