Daily roundup: 11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident - and other top stories today

1. 11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car at Compassvale Drive on Wednesday (Nov 16) afternoon... » READ MORE

2. 'Mad respect for you': Ice cream boss explains why his cafe isn't halal-certified, wins netizens' approval

PHOTOS: Instagram/Heartbreakmelts, Screengrab/TikTok/Yongwei92

Heartbreak Melts has been receiving queries from the general public on whether the cafe is halal or not... » READ MORE

3. Ang Qi Ying's business partner charged with her murder

PHOTOS: Shin Min Daily News, Singapore Police Force

A man who left Singapore after he allegedly killed a woman was charged with murder... » READ MORE

4. HDB resident shocked to find gondola lift parked on her balcony, contractor thought it was 'public property'

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Upgrading works in HDB flats can sometimes result in unwanted noise or debris for residents. One Chinatown resident had to deal with something much worse... » READ MORE

