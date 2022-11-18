Daily roundup: 11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident
An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car at Compassvale Drive on Wednesday (Nov 16) afternoon... » READ MORE
2. 'Mad respect for you': Ice cream boss explains why his cafe isn't halal-certified, wins netizens' approval
Heartbreak Melts has been receiving queries from the general public on whether the cafe is halal or not... » READ MORE
3. Ang Qi Ying's business partner charged with her murder
A man who left Singapore after he allegedly killed a woman was charged with murder... » READ MORE
4. HDB resident shocked to find gondola lift parked on her balcony, contractor thought it was 'public property'
Upgrading works in HDB flats can sometimes result in unwanted noise or debris for residents. One Chinatown resident had to deal with something much worse... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com