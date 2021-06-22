Daily roundup: The 12 best zi char places in Singapore serving up hearty homemade grub - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Best zi char in Singapore: 12 restaurants and stalls serving up hearty homemade grub

Even as we flit from meal to meal indulging in various cuisines all over food haven Singapore, we can’t help but return to our favorite home-cooked Chinese dishes... » READ MORE

2. Netizens crabby after House of Seafood takes crabs out on 'stroll' in Punggol

PHOTO: Facebook/House of Seafood

In Covid-19 times, heading to the park can provide a great release from the frustrations of being cooped up at home... » READ MORE

3. 'So many people cannot bring me down': Drunk man resists arrest at Balestier

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

A 27-year-old man was arrested for multiple offences after a dispute which happened on Sunday (June 20) at 230 Balestier Road... » READ MORE

4. PMD explodes in children's bedroom of Bukit Batok flat

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The fire, which involved a battery unit of a personal mobility device (PMD) in the bedroom of the flat, was extinguished by the occupants... » READ MORE

