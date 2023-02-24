Daily roundup: 12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets from Singapore to Hong Kong up for grabs — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hello, Hong Kong: 12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets up for grabs

Airline Cathay Pacific is giving away 12,500 round-trip tickets for tourists from Singapore from March 2 to 8, as part of Hong Kong’s efforts to save its embattled tourism industry.

The giveaway is part of a promotion campaign by Hong Kong that will include 500,000 free flights to woo back visitors, businesses and investors to the Chinese special administrative region after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs... » READ MORE

2. 'Maybe our salary more than yours': Delivery rider flexes his $6,500 earnings, rants about being looked down on

TikTok/Ifahwan

Does your salary define your worth?

For delivery rider Ifah Wan, some people apparently turn their noses up at his blue-collar work delivering food because of perceptions of unattractive pay... » READ MORE

3. 'It's a never-ending chase': Why Hong Ling plans to retire in 10 years and lead simple life overseas

Hong Ling's got her retirement planned out.

PHOTO: Instagram/Hong Ling

Life has given Hong Ling lemons, and now she's growing a lemon tree — literally.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne for the Mediacorp drama Fix My Life, Hong Ling spoke about her retirement plans and explained the rationale behind her decisions... » READ MORE

4. Bedok Chwee Kueh's response to why it recently doubled prices: 'So we can wash 5,000 fewer bowls daily'

Shin Min Daily News

When this chwee kueh stall doubled the price of their signature dish last Sunday (Feb 19), its owner observed that several customers in the queue left upon noticing the price change.

While the piece of chwee kueh now cost $1.20, the boss of Bedok Chwee Kueh told Shin Min Daily News that he has also doubled its size... » READ MORE

