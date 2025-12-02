Daily roundup: 3 in 5 employers plan to freeze hiring in 2026 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 3 in 5 employers plan to freeze hiring in 2026: SNEF survey

Amid a more volatile business environment, close to three in five employers (58 per cent) plan to freeze hiring in 2026 - up from 50 per cent in 2025 - a survey by the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) showed... » READ MORE

2. 'Could we award 2 winners?' Anita Yuen faces dilemma as jury at Singapore's inaugural Golden Singa Awards

After decades in the entertainment industry, Hong Kong veteran actress Anita Yuen made her debut as a film award judge at Singapore's inaugural Golden Singa Awards... » READ MORE

3. 'Felt like I made a real difference': Off-duty ICU staff performs CPR alone for 14 minutes, saves collapsed man

Midway through unlocking the room door of an apartment at People's Park Complex, a locksmith suddenly stopped his work and laid down on the floor... » READ MORE

4. 'No successors to take over': East Ocean Teochew Restaurant to close after 33 years

After more than three decades of serving Teochew-Cantonese cuisine in Singapore, East Ocean Teochew Restaurant will be closing on Dec 28... » READ MORE

