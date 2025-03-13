Daily roundup: 5 hot wards to watch in GE2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. GE2025: 5 hot wards to watch

The electoral boundaries of Singapore have been redrawn — which means election season is almost here.

New faces from various political parties have been spotted on the ground over the past few months, with some opposition parties laying early claims on certain constituencies... » READ MORE

2. CDL saga: Kwek Leng Beng ends lawsuit, all parties to remain in roles

Billionaire tycoon Kwek Leng Beng will drop the lawsuit he had filed against his son Sherman Kwek and other directors of City Developments Limited (CDL), in the latest turn of a high-profile family rift that set tongues wagging for more than two weeks... » READ MORE

3. Popping floor tiles: 2 weeks to complete repairs at Yew Tee HDB block

Repairs are ongoing at a Yew Tee HDB block after floor tiles popped out at the lift landing area on March 11.

In a minute-long video posted on TikTok by user yunzhonh.qu, cracked tiles were seen strewn over the area at Block 691A Choa Chu Kang Crescent... » READ MORE

4. Ya Hui toughs it out in new job as creative director: 'I'm not a flower you need to take care of'

She's spent 17 years in front of the camera, and now local actress Ya Hui is venturing into work behind the scenes too.

On March 3, the 37-year-old announced with an Instagram Reel that she had joined production house Pointlineplane, adding in the captions: "On stage, I convey emotions through performance; behind the scenes, I tell stories with my camera... » READ MORE

