Daily roundup: 5-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for record price of $1.4m — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 5-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for record price of $1.4m

A 5-room resale flat at Pinnacle@Duxton was recently sold at $1.4 million. This makes it the most expensive resale HDB flat in the project, smashing the previous record of $1,388,888.88 set last March.

Flat was originally listed for $1,488,888... » READ MORE

2. 'You got go market?' Sassy hawker shuts down customer for complaining about $4.60 nasi padang

PHOTO: Facebook/Tan Sar Lee

With rising living costs, complaints about expensive food have become pretty common affairs.

But one hawker certainly wasn't going to take any complaints lying down... » READ MORE

3. 'Bishan people, shame on you': Man gripes about commuters not queueing at bus interchange; residents explain why

PHOTO: Facebook/Kei El Douberyu

To queue or not to queue? That is the question – for Bishan commuters.

A frustrated commuter took to Facebook on Tuesday (March 7) to express his gripes about residents not queueing up at Bishan Bus Interchange, a situation which many netizens have dubbed as "unique" to the area... » READ MORE

4. At 24, this female Singaporean's already survived breast cancer and a double mastectomy

PHOTO: Instagram/Jamiengjin

It was the first night of Chinese New Year on Feb 1, 2022 when Jamie Ng first felt a throbbing pain in her left breast. She had been lying on her right side in bed while using her phone.

Thinking that the pain could have been caused by the pressure of her left arm resting on her chest, she turned to the other side. Her suspicions were aroused when doing that didn't trigger any discomfort... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com