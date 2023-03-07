'You got go market?': Sassy hawker shuts down customer for complaining about $4.60 nasi padang

With rising living costs, complaints about expensive food have become pretty common affairs.

But one hawker certainly wasn't going to take any complaints lying down.

Tah Sar Lee said he experienced this first-hand after patronising an unnamed Malay stall, as shared in a Facebook post uploaded on Monday (March 6).

Tah said he was charged $4.60 for ordering a nasi padang meal with two dishes.

"Luckily [I didn't] order towgay (beansprouts) which is $1, and lodeh [for] another $1," he lamented.

Unhappy, he questioned the hawker and asked in a mix of Malay and English: "Why so mahal (Malay for expensive)?"

To that, the sassy hawker replied: "Uncle, you got go market?"

Upset with her response, the hawker said he would not be patronising this stall anymore. He did not indicate where this stall was in his post.

"Now the food quality and quantity do not tally to it's value worth. It's obscene profiteering!" said Tah in the comments.

Expensive or worth it?

In the comments, one netizen agreed that Tah's meal was expensive and claimed that nasi padang, as compared to 'cai fan' (mixed rice), is usually more expensive.

The netizen also said that she would rather cook at home to save money instead.

However, not everyone felt the same way.

Several people felt that Tah's meal was actually cheap.

Is $1.90 for 'cai fan' too expensive?

Last November, one man, Terence Tay, complained that he had to fork out $1.90 for his 'cai fan'.

"Walao, a piece of sardine, curry vegetables, the boss charged me S$1.90. So expensive," he lamented in a Facebook post.

Despite his complaints, a number of netizens didn't see what the issue was and some said that his meal was very reasonably priced.

One even said that if he wanted to complain so much, he should "go home and cook it [himself]".

