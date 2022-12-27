Daily roundup: 77-year-old retiree hammers 80,000 bottle caps into cement to create an artwork in Bedok - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 6 months of daily 'work': 77-year-old retiree hammers 80,000 bottle caps into cement to create an artwork in Bedok

Crouching down, a man in a batik shirt gingerly hammered another bottle cap into cement for a mosaic work of art in the middle of an open neighbourhood square in Bedok.

The artist, retiree Sim Boh Huat, said he empties his mind and simply lets intuition guide his work, made up of bottle caps forming the shape of Singapore, framed by bright floral designs...» READ MORE

2. 3 years after divorce, Song Joong-ki admits to dating British woman

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo video

Actor Song Joong-ki has found love again.

On Monday (Dec 26), the South Korean star's management agency confirmed that he's currently dating a British woman who's not a celebrity...» READ MORE

3. 'I do almost everything': Uncle Ringo boss reveals what it takes to be a female showmaster

Joyce Lee is the female show director of local carnival operator Uncle Ringo. PHOTO: AsiaOne

"I see the future in [my dad's] business, and also because it's who I am", states Joyce Lee as she surveys the scene at The Great Bay Fiesta.

It's still early in the day, and the Christmas carnival attractions are only just coming online...» READ MORE

4. Helper flies family to Singapore for Christmas reunion after 3 years, employer gifts them with staycation at 5-star hotel

Chen and her husband with Filipino domestic helper Arlene Castro (third from right), Castro's sister and son at a seafood restaurant.

PHOTO: Supplied to Lianhe Zaobao

Christmas is the perfect time to give back to those you are thankful for.

And one Singaporean employer did just that for her 53-year-old domestic helper, Arlene Castro, by inviting Castro's family members to stay with them in Singapore so they could reunite...» READ MORE