Daily roundup: 9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger

Trying to make your HDB flat feel more spacious?... » READ MORE

2. SAF regular jailed after using Dark Web to buy credit card details for Fave vouchers

Photo Illustration

He wanted to purchase multiple third-party credit card credentials, and he paid with bitcoins... » READ MORE

3. 30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'

PHOTO: Unsplash

He wasn't keen to be a part of the marriage and pregnancy, and we frequently quarrelled over how he wasn't doing his job as a husband and father... » READ MORE

4. Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat released Singapore's Budget statement for the financial year 2020 (FY20) yesterday, which would see an overall deficit of $10.9 billion... » READ MORE