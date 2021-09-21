Daily roundup: 'All he wanted to do was practise law': 28-year-old who died days before call to the Bar posthumously gets name on rolls as lawyer — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'All he wanted to do was practise law': 28-year-old who died days before call to the Bar posthumously gets name on rolls as lawyer

On Monday (Sept 20), Mr Vikram Kumar Tiwary made legal history by being the first person to be posthumously called to the Singapore Bar... » READ MORE

2. She became a KTV hostess at 14: Project Green Ribbon co-founder shares traumatic past, including finding out her 'auntie' was actually her mum

(Left) Ling Anne Hsieh and (right) when she first got together with her husband. PHOTO: Ling Anne Hsieh

In Ling Anne Hsieh's own words: "I don't have just one trauma, I have like a Netflix series of trauma."... » READ MORE

3. Rare sighting: Former actor Xie Shaoguang appears in Singapore with Pan Lingling

PHOTO: Instagram/panlinglingg

Yesterday, veteran actress Pan Lingling posted on Instagram two photos taken with the elusive Xie Shaoguang... » READ MORE

4. Wanton mee stall by former Crystal Jade chef attracts hour-long queue despite mixed reviews

PHOTO: Facebook/Kian Wee Max

In one viral TikTok posted on Saturday (Sept 18), which currently has over 235,000 views, user sportyreub showed the snaking queue extending to a nearby sheltered walkway... » READ MORE

