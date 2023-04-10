Daily roundup: Ann Kok giving away 1,000 scoops of ice cream after Star Awards 2023 win - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ann Kok giving away 1,000 scoops of ice cream after Star Awards 2023 win

Who could turn down free ice cream?

There are more icy treats on the way for her fans, Ann Kok shared in an Instagram post today (April 10).

"Winning my tenth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste at Star Awards 2023 would not have been possible without the huge support from all of you! I am really touched by all your love and I am so grateful to all my fans and followers," the 50-year-old actress wrote... » READ MORE

2. 'What a horror story': Singaporean discovers JB hotel room door can be unlocked without key card

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Lawrenstan, Google

After enduring a five-hour traffic jam at the Causeway last Thursday (April 6), Lawrens Tan was looking forward to a good night's sleep in Johor Bahru.

But the 44-year-old creative director said he was forced to stay awake in his $110-a-night hotel room, due to a faulty door lock that was only rectified the next day... » READ MORE

3. 'Young people still have many chances to play leads': Brandon Wong worries he won't be nominated for Best Actor again after Star Awards 2023

PHOTO: Mediacorp

It was a joyous occasion for Brandon Wong at Star Awards 2023 on Sunday night (April 9) as the veteran actor won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dark Angel.

Despite his triumph, he has one regret — missing out on Best Actor, another category in which he was nominated... » READ MORE

4. Brothers quit $10,000-a-month jobs, take 70% paycut to take over Nam Kee chicken rice family business

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

After decades of running his chicken rice business, Chew Tee Heang, second-generation owner of 55-year-old Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant, thought it was time to throw in the towel and finally enjoy his retirement.

This was during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, where food and beverage (F&B) businesses like Chew's were badly hit... » READ MORE

