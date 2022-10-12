Daily roundup: Beamless flats to be piloted in Tengah BTO flats — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Beamless flats to be piloted in Tengah BTO flats

This will give residents greater flexibility to configure the layout of their flat...

2. From 'office job' to hawker: 27-year-old min jiang kueh seller in Toa Payoh gets glowing reviews from customers

PHOTO: Facebook/Eva's Pancake

Her delectable min jiang kueh is starting to gain popularity...

3. 'My pee turned brown like kopi-o kosong': Woman's first spin class lands her in A&E

PHOTOS: TikTok/Redmily

Gloria admitted that she may have gotten rhabdomyolysis because she "can't cycle"...

4. 'I didn't think you were so despicable': Huang Yiliang rebuts former scriptwriter's claims about his character

PHOTO: Facebook/Huang Yiliang

He's got more than a few choice words for a columnist whom he feels has slighted him...