Daily roundup: The best timing to deposit money on Li Chun - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Li Chun 2023 (Feb 4): When is the best date and timing to deposit money?

You might not know it by name, but perhaps you've noticed snaking queues at cash deposit machines on a particular day during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

Here's our guide on the why, when and where to deposit your cash on Li Chun 2023... » READ MORE

2. 'No one dared to move him': Man dies after allegedly falling from height in Tiong Bahru Plaza

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Shoppers at Tiong Bahru Plaza last Friday (Jan 27) were horrified after a man allegedly fell from height at around 3pm.

The deceased was a man in his 20s or 30s... » READ MORE

3. 'A new life has come to us': Song Joong-ki marries pregnant British girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

PHOTO: Facebook/Katy Louise Saunders, Instagram/Song Joong-ki

Song Joong-ki has gone from student to boyfriend and now to husband.

In a letter to his official fan cafe today (Jan 30), Joong-ki shared that he has registered for marriage with his British girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders... » READ MORE

4. $11.8m in cold, hard cash: Chinese company gives employees hefty bonuses using 'mountain of money'

PHOTO: Weibo/Dahe Daily

We've heard of companies rewarding employees with massive bonuses, but giving out the money in cold, hard cash?

In China, employees recently took turns to go on stage and collect their year-end bonus from a 'mountain' containing 61 million yuan (S$11.8 million) worth of banknotes... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com