Daily roundup: BioNTech to produce mRNA vaccines in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. BioNTech to produce mRNA vaccines in Singapore as it sets up regional headquarters

The Singapore production facility will have an estimated annual capacity of several hundred million doses of mRNA-based vaccines... » READ MORE

2. Man allegedly shouts racial slur, kicks woman for not wearing her mask while brisk walking

Mrs Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk walking on her usual route from Choa Chu Kang MRT station to Choa Chu Kang Stadium when she was assaulted by a man on May 7, 2021. PHOTO: Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai

The man ran towards the victim and landed what she described as a "flying kick"... » READ MORE

3. 'Who are you to ask me to listen to you?': Police investigating verbal abuse of safe distancing ambassador at Lau Pa Sat

PHOTO: Facebook/Max Mamba

The incident involved a group of people who were told by the officer that they could not gather in a group of more than five... » READ MORE

4. 'My nose is crooked': Man hit by stray golf ball at Decathlon store

Mr Michael Kwok was in so much pain after being hit on the nose that he collapsed. He was taken to hospital where he was told he had a bone fracture in his nasal bridge. Police say investigations are ongoing. PHOTO: Facebook/Michael Kwok

A stray golf ball had allegedly hit Mr Michael Kwok, 40, on his nose at the sports megastore in Kallang last Friday... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com