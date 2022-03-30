Daily roundup: Buying a car? You need to be earning at least $8,850 first — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Buying a car? You need to be earning at least $8,850 first

Let's find out how much you theoretically need to earn before you even think about buying an air freshener... » READ MORE

2. Filipino footballer grabs Ikhsan Fandi's 'family jewels', Singapore striker laughs it off

Philippines defender Diego Bardanca (in blue) getting too acquainted with Singapore star striker Ikhsan Fandi (in red) during the game. PHOTO: Twitter/MathewMohanCNA

Rule number one in football is hands off the ball. During Tuesday's (March 29) international friendly between Singapore and the Philippines... » READ MORE

3. Ong Ye Kung joins TikTok, tucks into fried carrot cake at Tiong Bahru on first day of relaxed rules

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung posted his first TikTok video, documenting his trip to Tiong Bahru Market. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Ong Ye Kung

What did you do on the first day of relaxed Covid-19 rules? For Ong Ye Kung, he started off by removing his mask and walking from his office to nearby Tiong Bahru Market ... » READ MORE

4. Reckless PMD riders speeding in excess of 60kmh and overtaking drivers in Choa Chua Kang

The three devil-may-care PMD riders in Choa Chu Kang. PHOTO: Video screengrab/TikTok/pluufuykeke_pqqt

Another day, another personal mobility device (PMD) rider with a death wish speeding along the roads of Singapore... » READ MORE

