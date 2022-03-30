Reckless PMD riders speeding in excess of 60kmh and overtaking drivers in Choa Chua Kang

Another day, another personal mobility device (PMD) rider with a death wish speeding along the roads of Singapore.

But this time, it's a band of three riders overtaking cars at speeds in excess of 60kmh.

The speed limits on our roads, by the way, is typically 50kmh.

On Sunday (March 27), TikTok user pluufuykeke_pqqt uploaded a video of three teenage boys riding their PMDs on a road in Choa Chu Kang.

In the 35-seconds clip, which garnered over 174,000 views and more than 12,000 likes at the time of writing, the teenagers were seen brazenly zooming past other cars on the road, including the TikTok user.

Not only were the three teenagers exceeding speed limits, they were not supposed to be riding on the road.

Under the Active Mobility Act, motorised PMDs are only allowed on cycling paths with a speed limit of 25kmh, should be UL2272-certified and registered by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The teenagers were also not wearing protective gear and had no visible headlights, or lights of any sort, to alert others of their presence.

The TikTok user said she was only aware of the presence of the three riders when someone honked at them.

"Otherwise, it was hard to spot them on the dark road," she wrote. "Apparently they were behind us and sped right past us. Our car was going at 60kmh, they were going around 70kmh. No helmet, no lights."

The teenagers allegedly only got off the road at a traffic light junction after realising they were being filmed and "even cursed at us loudly", she claimed.

According to the LTA, those found guilty of riding a PMD on the road can be jailed up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

