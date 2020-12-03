Daily roundup: Canberra Plaza opens Dec 18, with A&W and Daiso - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Canberra Plaza opens Dec 18, with A&W and Daiso

The highly anticipated mall, particularly by those staying up North in Singapore, has announced that they will be opening their doors on Dec 18, 2020... » READ MORE

2. Foodpanda apologises after rider asked to travel 20km on bicycle to pick up food

PHOTO: Stomp

Foodpanda has apologised for a technical issue that resulted in a deliveryman being asked to travel 20km from Bukit Panjang to Hougang to pick up a food order — for just $5... » READ MORE

3. Midview City 'landlord' attacks tenant's wife and toddler after lies exposed

PHOTO: Facebook/Don Tan

Navigating landlord-tenant relationships can often be frustrating. For one couple, though, an attempt to lease an office space turned into a dramatic ordeal involving illegal subletting, assault and theft after encountering a "landlord" from hell... » READ MORE

4. Shuffled between relatives during childhood, Sharon Au reconciled with mum after nearly dying

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

Former celebrity Sharon Au only started living with her mother when she turned 17, and it was only because she had no other choice... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com