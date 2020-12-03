Daily roundup: Canberra Plaza opens Dec 18, with A&W and Daiso - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Canberra Plaza opens Dec 18, with A&W and Daiso
The highly anticipated mall, particularly by those staying up North in Singapore, has announced that they will be opening their doors on Dec 18, 2020... » READ MORE
2. Foodpanda apologises after rider asked to travel 20km on bicycle to pick up food
Foodpanda has apologised for a technical issue that resulted in a deliveryman being asked to travel 20km from Bukit Panjang to Hougang to pick up a food order — for just $5... » READ MORE
3. Midview City 'landlord' attacks tenant's wife and toddler after lies exposed
Navigating landlord-tenant relationships can often be frustrating. For one couple, though, an attempt to lease an office space turned into a dramatic ordeal involving illegal subletting, assault and theft after encountering a "landlord" from hell... » READ MORE
4. Shuffled between relatives during childhood, Sharon Au reconciled with mum after nearly dying
Former celebrity Sharon Au only started living with her mother when she turned 17, and it was only because she had no other choice... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com