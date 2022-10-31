Daily roundup: Commuter says Eunos Bus Interchange is dirtiest in Singapore, SBS Transit responds — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Commuter says Eunos Bus Interchange is dirtiest in Singapore, SBS Transit responds

A commuter has given Eunos Bus Interchange the dubious honour of being the dirtiest in Singapore.

The Stomp contributor shared a photo and a video taken on Oct 22, showing the interchange littered with bird droppings and stains.... » READ MORE

2. Diners shocked by $91 bill for 2 plates of kailan at Chinese restaurant in VivoCity

Supplied to Shin Min Daily News

$91 for two plates of kailan? Talk about sticker shock.

One family could not believe their eyes when they received their food bill, only to find out that they were charged more than $90 for two plates of Hong Kong kailan.... » READ MORE

3. 'I struggled with my self-esteem': Woman shares her pull-up journey, inspiring others to stay on the grind

Clarissa Koh fell in love with working out from joining Nanyang Polytechnic Sprint Kayak Team. PHOTO: Clarissa Koh

Thinking about working out can be a mental workout in itself.

But back in January 2021, Clarissa Koh "didn't like the way [she] looked" so she set herself a goal of getting stronger.... » READ MORE

4. 'I felt like I lost part of my dignity': Liu Lingling laughed at by classmates over getai costume

Screengrab/meWATCH

That poor girl you bullied in school? She's rich and famous now.

In a recent episode of meWATCH's talk show Hear U Out, Liu Lingling recounted how some of her classmates ridiculed her for the getai outfit she constantly brought to school.... » READ MORE