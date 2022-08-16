Daily roundup: Desmond Tan laments loss of childhood home Tanglin Halt, says 'We would compare which 'sng bao' was the best' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We would compare which 'sng bao' was the best': Desmond Tan laments loss of childhood home Tanglin Halt

The Tanglin Halt Food Centre closed its doors on July 31 and one person who missed the opportunity to have a last meal there was local actor Desmond Tan... » READ MORE

2. 'We just feel lucky no one got hurt': Man on how their redeemed pot from supermarket chain cracked into 2 during use

PHOTO: TikTok/Peanutbutter3009

Arc Chua, 35, might have thought that he had gotten a steal for getting a FairPrice Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Pot worth $129.90... » READ MORE

3. 'I felt like it was the first day of school': Felicia Chin nervous starting new job

PHOTO: Instagram/Felicia Chin

One of her most memorable roles was a character nicknamed 'Mermaid' in the 2005 drama Portrait of Home. Ironically, then and now, Felicia Chin felt like... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean calls for help after getting lost on Johor mountain, finds his way out 21 hours later

Neo Thiam Ming, 40, had lost his way on Aug 13 while hiking solo at Gunang Panti Barat in Kota Tinggi. PHOTO: Johor State Forestry Department

Most people would think that it's best to stay put after getting lost in the mountains and calling for help... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com