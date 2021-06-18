Daily roundup: Dining in groups of 2 allowed from June 21 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dining in groups of 2 allowed from June 21; F&B establishments prohibited from playing music

Dining in can resume from next Monday (June 21), but only in groups of up to two people instead of... » READ MORE

2. Covid-19 spread at Singapore's wet markets could be due to Delta variant : Experts

The cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre is linked to 56 cases, making it the third largest open cluster.

PHOTO: The Straits Times/ Ariffin Jamar

Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, said the spread in open-air wet markets suggests that.. » READ MORE

3. Cecilia Cheung is picky with her partners, and here's why she won't reveal anything about her love life

PHOTO: Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

During a chat with fellow Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang, the 41-year-old confessed that she's picky when choosing a partner and explained why... » READ MORE

4. 'The doctor slipped and fell down': 10 Singapore dads share the most unforgettable moments of their child's birth

PHOTO: Richie Eu

To celebrate these important men this Father's Day, we talked to 10 dads who shared some of the most memorable moments of their kids' births, from the nerve-racking to... » READ MORE

