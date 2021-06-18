Daily roundup: Dining in groups of 2 allowed from June 21 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Dining in groups of 2 allowed from June 21; F&B establishments prohibited from playing music
Dining in can resume from next Monday (June 21), but only in groups of up to two people instead of... » READ MORE
2. Covid-19 spread at Singapore's wet markets could be due to Delta variant : Experts
Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, said the spread in open-air wet markets suggests that.. » READ MORE
3. Cecilia Cheung is picky with her partners, and here's why she won't reveal anything about her love life
During a chat with fellow Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang, the 41-year-old confessed that she's picky when choosing a partner and explained why... » READ MORE
4. 'The doctor slipped and fell down': 10 Singapore dads share the most unforgettable moments of their child's birth
To celebrate these important men this Father's Day, we talked to 10 dads who shared some of the most memorable moments of their kids' births, from the nerve-racking to... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com