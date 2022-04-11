Daily roundup: Does jacking up a car's rear really fill up the fuel tank? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Does jacking up a car's rear really fill up the fuel tank?

If you take a jerry can and tilt it any which way you can, there will be no means to boost its capacity.. » READ MORE

2. Singapore-born panda cub Le Le figures out how to climb trees, internet goes wild

PHOTO: Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Netizens gushed over the panda cub's progress — one suggested adding some "playground equipment" for him... » READ MORE

3. Tough luck bro: Audi gets into back-to-back accidents at traffic junction in Tampines

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Netizens were divided in their opinion on who should take the blame.... » READ MORE

4. To work from home or not? Crowded trains affect people's decision, study shows

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

"It would make sense that commuters who live far from their workplaces would generally prefer to work from home"... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com