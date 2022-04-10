Tough luck bro: Audi gets into back-to-back accidents at traffic junction in Tampines

When it rains, it pours.

That was how this driver must have felt after his silver Audi was involved in back-to-back accidents on April 8.

The incident occurred at a traffic junction along Old Tampines Road, at approximately 5.11pm. A video was recorded by a fellow road user's dashcam and uploaded on Facebook yesterday morning (April 9).

As the Audi driver approached a traffic junction, he brakes but the car behind him – a white BMW Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) did not.

When the BMW eventually does, it is too late as he catches the Audi in the rear. Thereafter, the BMW driver exited his car, walked toward the Audi and held his hand up in apology.

The Audi driver did not check his blind spot as he opened his door and it hit a van that was driving past. The impact dented the door and caused the side-view mirror to fall off.

Netizens were divided in their opinion on who should take the blame. While one blamed the van for simply following a motorbike's lead, others felt the van driver was blameless.

A Facebook user felt that the Audi driver "should have checked before opening [his] door".

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Unfortunately, it was just one of those days for the Audi driver.

